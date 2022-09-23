The creation of a secondary crediting scheme in the reformed Safeguard Mechanism could spark volatility in the market in the early years after the reform is implemented, and the government should introduce measures to minimise that, Australia’s peak body for financial institutions have warned.
Market players warn of price volatility risk in early years of Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism
The creation of a secondary crediting scheme in the reformed Safeguard Mechanism could spark volatility in the market in the early years after the reform is implemented, and the government should introduce measures to minimise that, Australia’s peak body for financial institutions have warned.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.