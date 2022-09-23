Market players warn of price volatility risk in early years of Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism

Published 06:15 on September 23, 2022 / Last updated at 06:15 on September 23, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The creation of a secondary crediting scheme in the reformed Safeguard Mechanism could spark volatility in the market in the early years after the reform is implemented, and the government should introduce measures to minimise that, Australia’s peak body for financial institutions have warned.