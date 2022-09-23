Issuances for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) have slid down to its lowest amount in recent months, while the Australian and US governments have signed a clean energy investment agreement, and Woodside Energy has joined a methane emissions reduction initiative.
Australia Market Roundup: ACCU issuance slides, as Aus-US sign clean tech partnership
