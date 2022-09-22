Africa > FEATURE: Transition risks grow as climate lawsuits against governments accelerate

FEATURE: Transition risks grow as climate lawsuits against governments accelerate

Published 19:30 on September 22, 2022  /  Last updated at 18:15 on September 22, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US  /  No Comments

A record number of lawsuits against government climate action were filed last year, building pressure to bolster ambition and a move by vulnerable states to involve the International Court of Justice.

A record number of lawsuits against government climate action were filed last year, building pressure to bolster ambition and a move by vulnerable states to involve the International Court of Justice.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software