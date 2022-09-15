Oil and gas company Woodside Energy Group says offsets are likely to be an easier option to invest in than CCS in order to neutralise carbon emissions from its proposed Browse LNG development offshore Western Australia.
Woodside admits offsets safer bet than CCS in final Browse LNG environmental plan
