South Korean electronics giant pledges net zero by 2050, research on carbon capture tech, 100% renewables use

Samsung Electronics will target net zero emissions by 2050, spend 7 trillion won ($5 billion) on green and low emission technologies, and has joined RE100, which aims for corporates to reach 100% renewable energy use, the South Korean company announced on Thursday.
