Traditional carbon actors seek to deepen ties with decentralised finance

Published 16:14 on September 14, 2022 / Last updated at 16:35 on September 14, 2022

Traditional carbon market actors are deepening ties in the DeFi world as a veteran developer is partnering with a US crypto firm to develop a “blockchain-first” removals project, while Gold Standard has joined fellow certifier ACR in seeking views on creating digital tokens from their credits.