The maritime industry will need additional annual investments of $8-28 billion on ships using clean fuels if it is to reach full decarbonisation by 2050, according to a report from Norway-based classification society DNV released this week.
Shipping needs up to $28 bln in additional annual investment to decarbonise by 2050 -report
The maritime industry will need additional annual investments of $8-28 billion on ships using clean fuels if it is to reach full decarbonisation by 2050, according to a report from Norway-based classification society DNV released this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.