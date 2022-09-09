Australian resources company South32 has set a new goal to reach net zero Scope 3 GHG emissions by 2050, the company announced Friday in its annual sustainable development report.
Australian miner South32 sets goal for Scope 3 net zero GHG emissions by 2050
Australian resources company South32 has set a new goal to reach net zero Scope 3 GHG emissions by 2050, the company announced Friday in its annual sustainable development report.
