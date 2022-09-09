China > CN Markets: CEA trading volume lowest since July, negative sentiment likely to continue

CN Markets: CEA trading volume lowest since July, negative sentiment likely to continue

Published 10:04 on September 9, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:04 on September 9, 2022  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

Weekly trading volume in China’s national emissions market fell below 10,000 units over the past week, the lowest level since July, as market participants see little chance of policy progress in the near future.

