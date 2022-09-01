A carbon price of £149 ($171.85, €172.90) or greater would likely mean wind-powered processing of oil and gas production in the UK becomes more economical than the current gas-burning approach, researchers calculated in a paper released Thursday as the country’s incoming leadership eyes more drilling.
Experts see carbon price ‘tipping point’ at £149 to incentivise electrification of oil and gas production
