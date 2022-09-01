The European Commission is considering additional measures to help shield the bloc’s heavy industry from soaring energy prices, a senior official told parliamentarians on Thursday, admitting that regulation is falling short of providing the needed level of support to energy-intensive manufacturers.
Brussels plans to revamp security of gas supply regulation to shield heavy industry
The European Commission is considering additional measures to help shield the bloc’s heavy industry from soaring energy prices, a senior official told parliamentarians on Thursday, admitting that regulation is falling short of providing the needed level of support to energy-intensive manufacturers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.