Euro Markets: EUAs snap 3-day losing streak after positive auction and late short-squeeze
EUAs snapped a three-day, 13% losing streak on Thursday after sliding to a one-month low in early trading as the market awaited the resumption of full auction volumes, before a better-than-expected sale rallied sentiment and triggered a late short squeeze that erased all of Wednesday's losses.
