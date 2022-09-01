EU sees power demand curbs as key to market intervention – leaked non-paper

Brussels is seeking to rein in soaring electricity prices but it is yet to decide how without hitting legal hurdles or generating perverse effects such as increased power and gas demand, which could send prices further higher and worsen the bloc's energy security outlook as a result.