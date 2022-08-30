A Berlin-based startup has secured fresh pre-seed funding to build a nature-based carbon credits and impact claims marketplace secured on the blockchain, it announced Tuesday.
European blockchain-based marketplace for carbon credits secures early funding
A Berlin-based startup has secured fresh pre-seed funding to build a nature-based carbon credits and impact claims marketplace secured on the blockchain, it announced Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.