The Nigerian government has announced it has started discussions towards the establishment of an emissions trading scheme (ETS) under which carbon output will be capped across certain sectors of Africa’s biggest economy.
Nigeria announces first steps towards a national cap-and-trade system
The Nigerian government has announced it has started discussions towards the establishment of an emissions trading scheme (ETS) under which carbon output will be capped across certain sectors of Africa's biggest economy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.