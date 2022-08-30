Africa > Nigeria announces first steps towards a national cap-and-trade system

Nigeria announces first steps towards a national cap-and-trade system

Published 12:51 on August 30, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:51 on August 30, 2022  /  Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Nigerian government has announced it has started discussions towards the establishment of an emissions trading scheme (ETS) under which carbon output will be capped across certain sectors of Africa's biggest economy.

The Nigerian government has announced it has started discussions towards the establishment of an emissions trading scheme (ETS) under which carbon output will be capped across certain sectors of Africa’s biggest economy.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software