Euro Markets: EUAs post biggest one-day loss since May as auction volume hike, EU power plan loom

Published 17:26 on August 30, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:52 on August 30, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs suffered their biggest one-day fall in three-and-a-half months on Tuesday as the imminent resumption of full auction volumes led to the fewest number of auction bidders for nearly six years, while energy prices fell as the market awaited a Brussels plan to uncouple gas and power prices.

EUAs suffered their biggest one-day fall in three-and-a-half months on Tuesday as the imminent resumption of full auction volumes led to the fewest number of auction bidders for nearly six years, while energy prices fell as the market awaited a Brussels plan to uncouple gas and power prices.

