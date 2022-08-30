Africa > VCM Report: Rally in nature-based offsets widens spread above renewable and technology credits

VCM Report: Rally in nature-based offsets widens spread above renewable and technology credits

Published 18:31 on August 30, 2022  /  Last updated at 18:32 on August 30, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Standardised nature-based offsets rallied over the past week last week to extend a recent trend and catch up with over-the-counter trades, but there was little uplift in renewable or technology credit prices.
Standardised spot and nearby future nature credits were trading at around $9.50 on Monday, up around $0.70 from Friday, Aug. 19, with prices beginning to rally from last Tuesday and Wednesday.

