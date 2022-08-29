Northern Lights has made the world’s first cross-border commercial agreement to transport and store CO2, the Norwegian CO2 storage company announced on Monday, signing a deal with a Netherlands-based facility to deliver CO2 from the site for sequestration in the offshore venture.
Norway venture signs first ever deal on cross-border CO2 transport and storage
