Calls for a freeze of the EU ETS have grown louder as European leaders scramble to tackle soaring gas and power prices while climate policies take a temporary backseat, with Poland blaming the bloc’s carbon market for worsening inflation and exacerbating energy poverty.
Calls for EU ETS intervention grow louder as cost-of-living crisis deepens
Calls for a freeze of the EU ETS have grown louder as European leaders scramble to tackle soaring gas and power prices while climate policies take a temporary backseat, with Poland blaming the bloc's carbon market for worsening inflation and exacerbating energy poverty.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.