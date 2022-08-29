Carbon Taxes > Calls for EU ETS intervention grow louder as cost-of-living crisis deepens

Calls for EU ETS intervention grow louder as cost-of-living crisis deepens

Published 20:16 on August 29, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:13 on August 29, 2022  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Calls for a freeze of the EU ETS have grown louder as European leaders scramble to tackle soaring gas and power prices while climate policies take a temporary backseat, with Poland blaming the bloc's carbon market for worsening inflation and exacerbating energy poverty.

Calls for a freeze of the EU ETS have grown louder as European leaders scramble to tackle soaring gas and power prices while climate policies take a temporary backseat, with Poland blaming the bloc’s carbon market for worsening inflation and exacerbating energy poverty.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software