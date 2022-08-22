China > China’s Sichuan extends power rationing, heightening concerns over energy security

China’s Sichuan extends power rationing, heightening concerns over energy security

Published 10:46 on August 22, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:46 on August 22, 2022  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

Southwest China's Sichuan province has decided to extend industrial power rationing by an additional five days amid the ongoing record heat wave, sparking concerns over the fragility of the country's overall energy system.

Southwest China’s Sichuan province has decided to extend industrial power rationing by an additional five days amid the ongoing record heat wave, sparking concerns over the fragility of the country’s overall energy system.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software