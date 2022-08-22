Australia Market Roundup: Regulator makes large ACCU issuance as Inpex seeks special Safeguard treatment

Published 04:36 on August 22, 2022 / Last updated at 04:36 on August 22, 2022

The Clean Energy Regulator has issued some 723,000 new Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), as Japanese-headquartered gas company Inpex calls for LNG exemptions in the expanded Safeguard Mechanism and a local firm raises cash for future carbon projects.