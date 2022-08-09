Canadian oil and gas producers could potentially receive compensation for reducing the same emissions under federal and subnational climate policies that incorporate carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), threatening the environmental integrity of these programmes and deflating credit prices, experts told Carbon Pulse.
Double, triple counting of GHG reductions likely under overlapping Canadian CCUS policies
