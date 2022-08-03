Singapore signs MoU with Colombia for Article 6-guided cooperation on carbon credits

Published 07:50 on August 3, 2022 / Last updated at 07:50 on August 3, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Singapore has signed another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for bilateral collaboration on carbon credits in alignment with Article 6 guidelines, this time with Colombia, Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry has announced.