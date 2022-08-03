Australian Market Roundup: Greens to support govt’s climate bill as ERF sees quiet period

Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt has announced his party will guarantee safe passage of the Labor government’s climate bill through the Senate, including the target to reduce emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by 2030, but has also vowed that the party’s fight to stop new coal and gas projects will go on.