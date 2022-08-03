Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt has announced his party will guarantee safe passage of the Labor government’s climate bill through the Senate, including the target to reduce emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by 2030, but has also vowed that the party’s fight to stop new coal and gas projects will go on.
Australian Market Roundup: Greens to support govt’s climate bill as ERF sees quiet period
