An Australian upstream oil and gas company has secured the right to develop and generate carbon credits from three REDD+ projects in Zimbabwe spanning over 300,000 hectares.
Australian oil & gas company secures rights to Zimbabwean REDD+ projects
An Australian upstream oil and gas company has secured the right to develop and generate carbon credits from three REDD+ projects in Zimbabwe spanning over 300,000 hectares.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.