Euro Markets: EUAs post 2.6% gain as auctions start 50% supply cut over peak holiday period

Published 18:34 on August 1, 2022 / Last updated at 18:39 on August 1, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs kicked off the month of August, in which auction volumes are reduced by 50%, on a quiet but bullish note with low trading volume as many participants were on holiday, while energy markets edged higher as demand for cooling was expected to increase in the coming week.