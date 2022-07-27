Untangling the web: The knotty issues raised within IC-VCM consultations

Complex issues have already been raised on the first day of consultations on the Integrity Council (IC) draft requirements to define robust carbon credits in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), with IC-VCM chair Annette Nazareth elaborating on the quasi-regulatory nature of the group.