Complex issues have already been raised on the first day of consultations on the Integrity Council (IC) draft requirements to define robust carbon credits in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), with IC-VCM chair Annette Nazareth elaborating on the quasi-regulatory nature of the group.
Untangling the web: The knotty issues raised within IC-VCM consultations
Complex issues have already been raised on the first day of consultations on the Integrity Council (IC) draft requirements to define robust carbon credits in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), with IC-VCM chair Annette Nazareth elaborating on the quasi-regulatory nature of the group.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.