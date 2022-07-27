California compliance offset issuances tick up, as prices draw closer to allowance values

Published 22:35 on July 27, 2022 / Last updated at 22:35 on July 27, 2022 / Americas, Canada, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California regulator ARB this week doled out the largest number of compliance offsets since April, according to government data published Wednesday, while a decline in WCI allowance prices has tightened the discount of offset values.