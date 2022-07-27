EUAs opened with relative calm on Wednesday following multiple volatile sessions over the past week, trading flat across the first hours before finding strength as the Dec-22 moved to a 1.4% gain at midday.
Euro Markets: EUAs add a further 1.4% as traders assess margin call threat
EUAs opened with relative calm on Wednesday following multiple volatile sessions over the past week, trading flat across the first hours before finding strength as the Dec-22 moved to a 1.4% gain at midday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.