Utility Iberdrola posted on Wednesday a strong rise in gas-fired generation to send its ETS-covered output rising by more than one fifth year-on-year in H1, while hydro generation in Spain slumped some 52% due to drought across the country.
Iberian hydro continues to suffer as Iberdrola reports 21.6% rise in ETS-covered fossil output
