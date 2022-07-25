Global asset manager to set up shop in Singapore for nature-based carbon business

Published 13:32 on July 25, 2022 / Last updated at 13:32 on July 25, 2022 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A UK-headquartered global investment manager is establishing a Singapore-based subsidiary that plans to run a series of funds investing in nature-based carbon offset projects across Southeast Asia.