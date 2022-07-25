A UK-headquartered global investment manager is establishing a Singapore-based subsidiary that plans to run a series of funds investing in nature-based carbon offset projects across Southeast Asia.
Global asset manager to set up shop in Singapore for nature-based carbon business
