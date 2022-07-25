China > China extends practice of letting lawbreakers buy nature-based carbon credits

China extends practice of letting lawbreakers buy nature-based carbon credits

Published 11:43 on July 25, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:43 on July 25, 2022  /  China, China's Offset Market, Nature-based, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A Chinese fisherman caught using illegal fishing methods has been let off the hook after agreeing to buy 1,000 carbon credits from a fishery in Fujian province, extending the reach of this emerging practice, which so far has centred around forestry offsets.

