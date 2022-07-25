Asia Pacific > Australian govt agency confirms end to support for CCS, soil carbon

Australian govt agency confirms end to support for CCS, soil carbon

Published 09:09 on July 25, 2022  /  Last updated at 09:09 on July 25, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The Australian government has released a new mandate for its peak renewable energy body to focus on electrification and energy efficiency technologies, scrapping the former government’s focus on soil carbon, blue hydrogen, and CCS, which could potentially affect investment in Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) generating projects.

