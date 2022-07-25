The Australian government has released a new mandate for its peak renewable energy body to focus on electrification and energy efficiency technologies, scrapping the former government’s focus on soil carbon, blue hydrogen, and CCS, which could potentially affect investment in Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) generating projects.
Australian govt agency confirms end to support for CCS, soil carbon
The Australian government has released a new mandate for its peak renewable energy body to focus on electrification and energy efficiency technologies, scrapping the former government’s focus on soil carbon, blue hydrogen, and CCS.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.