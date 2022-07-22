Lawmakers in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pass bill to protect forests, as province eyes carbon market

Published 23:55 on July 22, 2022 / Last updated at 03:04 on July 23, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Lawmakers in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday passed a bill to promote the sustainable growth and protection of the province’s forests.