Producers’ CCA length hits 1.5-yr high, speculators trim V22s but scoop up V23s

Published 23:25 on July 22, 2022 / Last updated at 23:25 on July 22, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities continued to raise their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length to levels not seen since 2020, while speculators aggressively trimmed current vintages but favoured adding V23 units, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.