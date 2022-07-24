Senior analyst leaves CaliforniaCarbon.info to join aviation carbon trading startup

Published 22:26 on July 24, 2022 / Last updated at 01:55 on July 25, 2022

A senior analyst has left analysis firm CaliforniaCarbon.info to join a Canadian-headquartered startup focused on aviation’s participation in the voluntary and compliance carbon markets.