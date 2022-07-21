EUA prices fell for a fourth day on Thursday to test technical supports despite rallying briefly after a strong auction, while energy markets weakened as Russia’s Gazprom resumed deliveries of natural gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after completing a maintenance turnaround.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
