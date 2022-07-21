US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D) continues his battle for a US carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), with bipartisan support for the measure very likely necessary given Congress’ current failure to pass climate legislation through budget reconciliation.
US senator keeps up fight for CBAM despite hostile Congress
