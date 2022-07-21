US senator keeps up fight for CBAM despite hostile Congress

Published 17:27 on July 21, 2022

US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D) continues his battle for a US carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), with bipartisan support for the measure very likely necessary given Congress' current failure to pass climate legislation through budget reconciliation.