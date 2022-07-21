Australian downstream oil company Ampol will expand its “carbon neutral” fuels programme which aims to offset emissions from the sourcing, refining, distribution, retailing, and consumption of its petrol and diesel products, the company has announced.
Australian fuel retailer Ampol launches carbon neutral programme for customers
