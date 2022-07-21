Australia’s Northern Territory makes net zero deal with Japan’s Inpex, both commit to boosting LNG supplies

Published 10:00 on July 21, 2022 / Last updated at 10:00 on July 21, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The Northern Territory (NT) government in Australia and Japanese oil and gas firm Inpex have signed a “statement of commitment” to achieve a “net zero emissions future” as part of an agreement that also involves the expansion of a key gas and LNG project, it was announced on Thursday.