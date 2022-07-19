Aviation/CORSIA > UK aviation net zero strategy assumes £378/tonne carbon price in 2050 to meet climate goals

UK aviation net zero strategy assumes £378/tonne carbon price in 2050 to meet climate goals

Published 16:59 on July 19, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:00 on July 19, 2022  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, UK ETS  /  No Comments

The UK's net zero strategy for aviation assumes a carbon price rise to £378/tonne by mid-century to meet the goal of climate neutrality in the sector, and does not envisage emissions to rise above pre-pandemic levels, according to documentation published on Tuesday.

