The UK’s net zero strategy for aviation assumes a carbon price rise to £378/tonne by mid-century to meet the goal of climate neutrality in the sector, and does not envisage emissions to rise above pre-pandemic levels, according to documentation published on Tuesday.
UK aviation net zero strategy assumes £378/tonne carbon price in 2050 to meet climate goals
The UK's net zero strategy for aviation assumes a carbon price rise to £378/tonne by mid-century to meet the goal of climate neutrality in the sector, and does not envisage emissions to rise above pre-pandemic levels, according to documentation published on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.