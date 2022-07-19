UK aviation net zero strategy assumes £378/tonne carbon price in 2050 to meet climate goals

The UK's net zero strategy for aviation assumes a carbon price rise to £378/tonne by mid-century to meet the goal of climate neutrality in the sector, and does not envisage emissions to rise above pre-pandemic levels, according to documentation published on Tuesday.