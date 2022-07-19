Euro Markets: EUAs test trend line support as gas market drops ahead of Nord Stream 1 restart

Published 17:41 on July 19, 2022 / Last updated at 18:58 on July 19, 2022

EUAs gave up ground for a second day on Tuesday, sliding towards the bottom of their recent range and bringing key support levels into focus, while energy markets gave up early gains after reports indicated the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was set to resume flows on Thursday after a maintenance shutdown ends.