EUAs extended their recent losses after an early rally on Wednesday morning, as participation in the market continued to dwindle into the summer holiday season, while energy markets ended their recent rally as the outlook for gas supply improved after a Norwegian labour strike was ended.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
