Attractive margins, tight hydro supply, and weak nuclear output, sent European coal generation soaring over H1 2022, driving EU ETS power sector emissions 7% higher year-on-year, with analysts expecting full-year totals to surpass pre-pandemic levels as fundamentals favour burning the black stuff.
ANALYSIS: Fundamentals favour coal to drive EU power sector emissions above pre-pandemic levels
