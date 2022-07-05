Euro Markets: Carbon’s negative correlation with natural gas resurfaces as TTF prices continue surge

Published 17:26 on July 5, 2022 / Last updated at 17:44 on July 5, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

Carbon weakened for a third day on Tuesday as trading activity continued to languish while prices appeared to have renewed their negative correlation to natural gas, and most energy markets rose for a third session on the back of continuing worries over natural gas supply.