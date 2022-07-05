Carbon weakened for a third day on Tuesday as trading activity continued to languish while prices appeared to have renewed their negative correlation to natural gas, and most energy markets rose for a third session on the back of continuing worries over natural gas supply.
Euro Markets: Carbon’s negative correlation with natural gas resurfaces as TTF prices continue surge
