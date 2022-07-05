Demand for nature credits set to outstrip supply for tropical forest nations -analysis

Published 20:58 on July 5, 2022 / Last updated at 20:58 on July 5, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Corporate demand for forest-related carbon credits is set to vastly outstrip available supply over the next 30 years, according to research published Tuesday that suggests a sufficient enough pool of carbon finance to allow governments to take on more ambitious measures to save and restore tropical forests.