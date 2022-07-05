The US Supreme Court’s ruling against the EPA creates roadblocks for reducing carbon emissions but the agency can still enforce the current rule on the books in more creative ways, according to legal experts.
US Supreme Court ruling limits EPA but doesn’t quash it completely, say lawyers
The US Supreme Court's ruling against the EPA creates roadblocks for reducing carbon emissions but the agency can still enforce the current rule on the books in more creative ways, according to legal experts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.