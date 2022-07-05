US Supreme Court ruling limits EPA but doesn’t quash it completely, say lawyers

Published 00:10 on July 5, 2022 / Last updated at 00:16 on July 5, 2022

The US Supreme Court's ruling against the EPA creates roadblocks for reducing carbon emissions but the agency can still enforce the current rule on the books in more creative ways, according to legal experts.