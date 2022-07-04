Washington state carbon market prices to be substantially lower under linking -analysis

Published 23:49 on July 4, 2022 / Last updated at 23:49 on July 4, 2022 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Washington state’s proposed cap-and-trade programme could launch with prices of $41/tCO2e next year if the market is expected to link with the WCI California-Quebec system in 2025, according to independent analysis published late last week that projected prices up to 65% higher under non-linked scenarios.