Washington state’s proposed cap-and-trade programme could launch with prices of $41/tCO2e next year if the market is expected to link with the WCI California-Quebec system in 2025, according to independent analysis published late last week that projected prices up to 65% higher under non-linked scenarios.
Washington state carbon market prices to be substantially lower under linking -analysis
Washington state’s proposed cap-and-trade programme could launch with prices of $41/tCO2e next year if the market is expected to link with the WCI California-Quebec system in 2025, according to independent analysis published late last week that projected prices up to 65% higher under non-linked scenarios.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.