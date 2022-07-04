The European Parliament could fall 60 votes short of rejecting EU plans to apply a green label to gas and nuclear investments, EU sources told Carbon Pulse on Monday, though this week’s ballot remains in the balance with up to 100 lawmakers yet to make up their minds.
EU lawmaker resolve against taxonomy may fall short -sources
The European Parliament could fall 60 votes short of rejecting EU plans to apply a green label to gas and nuclear investments, EU sources told Carbon Pulse on Monday, though this week’s ballot remains in the balance with up to 100 lawmakers yet to make up their minds.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.