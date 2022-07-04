Commodities traders Vitol and the managers of Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund have agreed to create a joint venture to invest in a series of carbon avoidance and removal projects.
Vitol, Nigerian sovereign wealth fund unveil carbon project joint venture
